Meet the women using their design skills to make the St. Jude’s Dream Home feel like home

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is getting ready to make one lucky family the owners of a brand new home.

Tickets for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway are on sale now. It’s a chance for someone in our area to win a brand new home -- and support St. Jude’s mission of ending childhood cancer.

45 communities across the country were selected for this life-changing opportunity and Bryan-College Station is one of them.

Tiffany Bullard and Tiffany Browning have the special task of staging the dream home for a tour happening this weekend.

Browning says the duo got involved with the project after Ranger Homes called and asked them for their assistance to stage the home.

“It was completely built and they just needed furniture to make it look like a home,” says Browning.

Bullard says the dream home is beautifully built and that the features and amenities were thought-out.

Both Browning and Bullard say that being a part of this event has been an honor.

“We just couldn’t say no to being able to help out,” says Browning.

