Park Selected to 2023 Arnold Palmer Cup USA Team

Jennie Park of the United States plays her stroke from the No. 2 tee during round two of the...
Jennie Park of the United States plays her stroke from the No. 2 tee during round two of the Augusta National Women's Amateur at Champions Retreat Golf Club, Thursday, March 30, 2023.(Chris Trotman | Chris Trotman/Augusta National)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORMAN, Okla. – Texas A&M women’s golfer Jennie Park was selected to the 2023 Arnold Palmer Cup and will represent the United States, the organization announced Tuesday.

This will be the senior’s first appearance at the Arnold Palmer Cup, and she becomes the second golfer in program history to compete in the event (Maddie Szeryk – 2018). Park earned her spot via committee selection and will be a part of a United States team comprised of 24 of the best men’s and women’s collegiate golfers in the country to compete against their international counterparts.

The 2023 Arnold Palmer Cup is scheduled to take place June 8-10 at the Laurel Valley Golf Club in Ligonier, Pennsylvania.

Park leads the Aggies with a 71.72 stroke average and helped boost her squad to an SEC title earlier this year. The Carrolltton, Texas, native has only finished outside of the top 15 once this season and tied for ninth at the prestigious 2023 Augusta National Women’s amateur.

About the Arnold Palmer Cup

The event is a Ryder Cup-style tournament. The Palmer Cup has been played at some of the world’s greatest courses, including The Old Course at St. Andrews, The Royal County Down, Royal Portrush, Baltusrol, The Honors Course and Cherry Hills. Beginning with the 2018 matches at Evian Resort Golf Club, the Palmer Cup is the only major tournament which features men and women playing side-by-side as partners.

Follow the Aggies

Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M women’s golf. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M women’s golf team on FacebookInstagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieWomensGolf.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel...
Fox News ousts Tucker Carlson, its most popular host
Dallas Bryan Perry-Patrick, 37
Somerville man charged with 5 counts of child sex crimes
An autopsy returned Monday points to pneumonia as the cause of death for one cow while...
New information shared Monday about cow deaths in the area
Jacob Lewis, 20, was struck and killed by a suspected drunk driver while on the way home from a...
Suspected drunken driver hits, kills Taylor Swift fan headed home from concert
When deputies and first responders arrived, they said the bull was destroying property and not...
60-year-old man killed in bull attack in Texas

Latest News

2023 Brazos Valley high school softball playoff pairings & results
Texas A&M Basketball
Basketball Adds Transfer Jace Carter to 2023-24 Roster
College Station resident narrowly avoids reverse mortgage foreclosure due to communication...
College Station resident narrowly avoids reverse mortgage foreclosure due to communication breakdown
Rudder gymnastics preps for state meet
Rudder gymnastics preps for state meet