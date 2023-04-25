Park Selected to 2023 Arnold Palmer Cup USA Team

NORMAN, Okla. – Texas A&M women’s golfer Jennie Park was selected to the 2023 Arnold Palmer Cup and will represent the United States, the organization announced Tuesday.

This will be the senior’s first appearance at the Arnold Palmer Cup, and she becomes the second golfer in program history to compete in the event (Maddie Szeryk – 2018). Park earned her spot via committee selection and will be a part of a United States team comprised of 24 of the best men’s and women’s collegiate golfers in the country to compete against their international counterparts.

The 2023 Arnold Palmer Cup is scheduled to take place June 8-10 at the Laurel Valley Golf Club in Ligonier, Pennsylvania.

Park leads the Aggies with a 71.72 stroke average and helped boost her squad to an SEC title earlier this year. The Carrolltton, Texas, native has only finished outside of the top 15 once this season and tied for ninth at the prestigious 2023 Augusta National Women’s amateur.

About the Arnold Palmer Cup

The event is a Ryder Cup-style tournament. The Palmer Cup has been played at some of the world’s greatest courses, including The Old Course at St. Andrews, The Royal County Down, Royal Portrush, Baltusrol, The Honors Course and Cherry Hills. Beginning with the 2018 matches at Evian Resort Golf Club, the Palmer Cup is the only major tournament which features men and women playing side-by-side as partners.

