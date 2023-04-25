Public invited to welcome Wall That Heals to Aggieland

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Wall That Heals is a three-quarter replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial and will be on display this weekend in College Station.

The Wall That Heals will arrive on Tuesday, April 25, and will be escorted by first responders, motorcycle clubs, and others.

The welcome escort will start assembling at 1 p.m. at the Texas A&M University System RELLIS Campus and will leave for Veterans Park at 2:30 p.m. Click here to see the route.

There will be free flags and parking at First Financial Bank on Harvey Mitchell Parkway and Academy Sports on Earl Rudder Freeway and the public is invited to wave flags along the escort route. The welcome escort will happen rain or shine.

The Wall That Heals will be open 24 hours a day at Veterans Park in College Station from April 27 through April 30. Admission and parking are free.

The wall honors the more than 3 million Americans who served in the U.S. Armed Forces in the Vietnam War and bears the names of the 58,281 men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in Vietnam. There will also be a mobile education center.

Organizers say volunteers are needed around the clock to welcome visitors, look up names, and especially to help take the wall down on Sunday.

More information can be found at The Wall That Heals Aggieland website.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.