Public invited to welcome Wall That Heals to Aggieland

The wall arrives Tuesday and will be escorted by first responders, motorcycle clubs and others
The Wall That Heals travels the country highlighting the names of over 58,000 soldiers who gave...
The Wall That Heals travels the country highlighting the names of over 58,000 soldiers who gave their lives, and for those who never received the welcome home they deserved. It's now in Kearney at Patriot Park until Sunday.(ksnb)
By Crystal Galny
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Wall That Heals is a three-quarter replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial and will be on display this weekend in College Station.

The Wall That Heals will arrive on Tuesday, April 25, and will be escorted by first responders, motorcycle clubs, and others.

The welcome escort will start assembling at 1 p.m. at the Texas A&M University System RELLIS Campus and will leave for Veterans Park at 2:30 p.m. Click here to see the route.

There will be free flags and parking at First Financial Bank on Harvey Mitchell Parkway and Academy Sports on Earl Rudder Freeway and the public is invited to wave flags along the escort route. The welcome escort will happen rain or shine.

The Wall That Heals will be open 24 hours a day at Veterans Park in College Station from April 27 through April 30. Admission and parking are free.

The wall honors the more than 3 million Americans who served in the U.S. Armed Forces in the Vietnam War and bears the names of the 58,281 men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in Vietnam. There will also be a mobile education center.

Organizers say volunteers are needed around the clock to welcome visitors, look up names, and especially to help take the wall down on Sunday.

More information can be found at The Wall That Heals Aggieland website.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel...
Fox News ousts Tucker Carlson, its most popular host
(FILE)
At least 9 teens injured after shots fired at Texas after-prom party
The collision occurred on Highway 105 between Navasota and Brenham in Washington County.
Pickup truck driver hits woman on motorcycle
A woman died Saturday morning when her home was engulfed by flames in the Blackjack community.
Fatal fire in Robertson County under investigation
Dallas Bryan Perry-Patrick, 37
Somerville man charged with 5 counts of child sex crimes

Latest News

Be Remarkable: Alina Fifer’s compassion and determination is key to BVRC’s success
OSR cows found dead
Madison County cow situation
Monday Evening Weather Update - April 24
Monday Evening Weather Update - April 24
The Brazos Valley Bombers
Brazos Valley Bombers and Calvary FC looking for host families for student athletes