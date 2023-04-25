Sam Bennett headlines 2023 A&M Athletic Legacy Awards

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M athletics department presented the 2023 Legacy Awards, formerly the Building Champions Awards, Monday night at the Ford Hall of Champions. The Legacy Awards recognizes Texas A&M student-athlete’s accomplishments for various academic, service, leadership and athletic endeavors from March 2022 to March 2023.

Women’s track & field and cross country Julia Black Abell and men’s tennis Kenner Taylor highlighted the night winning the Distinguished Letterman’s Award, the highest honor given to a student-athlete in their tenure at Texas A&M.

New awards recognized this year include the Aggie Comeback Award, 12th Man of the Year Award and the All-Aggie Academic Team.

The Distinguished Letterman’s Award

The Distinguished Letterman’s Award is considered one of the highest bestowed upon a student-athlete in their tenure at Texas A&M. A student- athlete who displays extraordinary talent and honor in the areas of athletics, scholarship, leadership and service.

Winners: Kenner Taylor (Men’s Tennis), Julia Black Abell (Women’s Track & Field and Cross Country)

Taylor graduates in May with University honors and business honors programs with a degree in Business Honors & Finance. The Houston native is a Dean’s Excellence Award semi-finalist, three-time SEC Academic honor roll and has been accepted into Master of Real Estate Program. During his time in Aggieland, he served as a member of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) representative working directly on Traditions Night as the assistant director of external operations, logistics coordinator and huddle leader. Taylor earned 2022 SEC Community Service Team honors after serving as a member of the Mission of Hope Volunteer in the Dominican Republic. He is also a member of the Maroon Coats Class XIV and FCA Leadership. In his free time, he founded the Aggie Greats Podcast that focused on getting into the minds, habits and lifestyles of some of the most impactful Aggies.

Abell received her bachelor’s in agriculture communications and journalism and a Master of Science in Business and is now working on a certificate in Hospitality Management. She was named to the USTFCCCA All-Academic team and the SEC Spring Honor Roll in 2022. She currently serves as the President of SAAC and was on the executive board in 2021-22. Other leadership roles she has served in is on the 12th Man Foundation Collegiate Council, “The 12″ the track & field leadership group, Freshman Aggies Spreading Tradition (FAST), FCA and assistant coordinator for student-athlete experience in the athletic department. Athletically, Abell broke a 15-year-old school record in the steeplechase last spring. She holds three top-12 all-time records including No. 10 in the indoor 5,000 meters and No. 12 in the indoor 3,000 meters and 5,000 meters.

Athlete of the Year

This award is presented to the top male and female student-athletes based upon athletic excellence over the past year.

Winners: Sam Bennett (Men’s Golf), Lamara Distin (Women’s Track & Field)

Bennett is in his fifth and final year as an Aggie and is one of the nation’s top ranked players. Since March of 2022, Sam became the SEC Golfer of the year, earned his 3rd PING All-American honor, made his second appearance at the Arnold Palmer Cup, was a Ben Hogan Award Finalist, a Fred Haskins Award Finalist, finished 10th at the NCAA National Championship, made the cut at the 22 U.S. Open, and most notably - crowned the 122nd U.S. Amateur Champion. As the U.S. Amateur Champion, he earned exemption to the 2023 US Open, 2023 Open Championship, and an invite to the 2023 Masters where he earned the Silver Cup as the low amateur finishing 16th place with a 2-under 286. He became the first amateur to finish in the top 20 at the Masters since 2005. After firing rounds of 68 and 68 to position himself as the only amateur to make the cut, he closed out Sunday’s action with rounds of 76 and 74 at the famed Augusta National Golf Club. During the current 22-23 season, he has been an SEC Golfer of the week, named to the 2023 Ben Hogan Watch List, helped the team earn four team titles so far, and earned his 5th career win at the 2023 John Burns Collegiate in Hawaii. In Hawaii, he broke the A&M single round record posting an impressive 11-under 61.

Since March 27, 2022, Distin has won 11 of 12 competitions, including two NCAA high jump titles and two SEC high jump titles. During the 2022 outdoor season, she recorded eight of the top nine performances in school history, including the school record, Jamaican record and equaled the No. 4 performance in collegiate history (6-5.5/1.97m). During the 2023 indoor season, Distin registered the top three marks in school history along the way to an undefeated season. Her school record is also a Jamaican record and equals the No. 3 performance in collegiate history (6- 5.5/1.97m). During the summer, Distin finished ninth at the World Athletics Championships while claiming the victory at the Commonwealth Championships.

Bill Erwin Scholar-Athlete Award

The Bill Erwin Scholar-Athlete of the Year Award recognizes a male and female student-athlete who balances athletics and scholarship while maintaining a minimum 3.25 GPA.

Winners: Anže Ferš Eržen (Men’s Swimming & Diving), Chloe Stepanek (Women’s Swimming & Diving)

Ferš Eržen boasts a 4.0 cumulative GPA while working toward his degree in psychology and has qualified for NCAA Championships in each of the last three seasons. He has been honored as a two-time CSCAA Scholar All-American and was named to the SEC First Year Academic Honor Roll and the Athletics Directors Honor Roll last season after coming to Aggieland following two seasons at Iowa. A native of Ljubljana, Slovenia, Ferš Eržen has served as a student lab assistant, running experiments on language and memory with human subjects and was a participant in the Horizon Performance Emerging Leaders Program. The senior has also volunteered with Sleep in Heavenly Peace, AggiesCan, Salvation Army and REVved Up to Read at Spring Creek Elementary. A team captain in his final collegiate season, Ferš Eržen was invited to compete at NCAA Championships in the 400 IM, while also qualifying in the 200 IM and 200 fly. He holds multiple top-10 times in school history, including the 100 back (46.83), 200 back (1:40.31), 200 fly (1:44.59) and 200 IM (1:43.29). Named to the 2023 College Sports Communications Academic All-America First Team.

Stepanek owns a 4.0 cumulative GPA while working towards a degree in Biomedical Sciences. She earned SEC Scholar Athlete of the Year honors for 2022-23 and CSCAA Academic All-American, as well as Academic All-District. Athletically, she is a three-time All-American finishing seventh in the 200 meter freestyle, 13th in the 100 meter freestyle and 16th in the 400 medley relay. At the conference level she placed second in the 200 meter freestyle, fifth in the 100 meter freestyle and eighth in the 50 meter freestyle. Stepanek has qualified for the Olympic Trials in 2024.

The Aggie Commitment Breaking Barriers Award

This award recognizes a current student-athlete or in some cases a group of multiple student-athletes who meet the following criteria: Collaborates with team, campus, and/or community groups in the creation and implementation of programs, initiatives, or projects in the area of diversity and inclusion; Represents the diverse population at Texas A&M University; Demonstrates exceptional character and leadership on and off the field of play; Be of such stature and accomplishment in all areas of life that teammates, coaches, students, faculty, staff, and all former students of Texas A&M University will take pride in and be inspired by their recognition.

Winners: Zoe Slaughter (Women’s Golf), Team IMPACT – Garret Green, Munzer Kabbara, Vincent Ribeiro (Men’s Swimming & Diving)

Slaughter is the first female African-American golfer in Texas A&M history. Most recently, she sunk the final putt in a playoff hole to win the SEC Championship. In 2023, she broke the 54-hole program record at 18-under, 198 at the ICON Invitational and led the Aggies to produce a 54-hole team school record with a 34-under. She earned three top three finishes and was named the SEC Golfer of the Week, as well as the SEC Academic Honor Roll.

Green, Kabbara and Ribeiro serve as the team captains for Team IMPACT. “Team IMPACT matches children facing serious illness and disability with college sports teams, creating a long-term, life-changing experience for everyone involved.” Caleb from Houston, Texas has been matched with our team. Our IMPACT captains (Garret, Munzer, and Vincent) have made the commitment to include Caleb and his family in our events and team meetings as much as possible. They have formed relationships that does exactly what the Team IMPACT mission statement describes: create a long-term, life-changing experience for everyone involved.

Lohman Inspiration Award

The Lohman Inspiration Award recognizes a student-athlete at Texas A&M who has demonstrated integrity and tenacity in overcoming incredible challenges in pursuit of his or her education. This person makes a commitment to working with and learning from others, as well as being a good role model for others who struggle.

Winner: Julius Marble (Men’s Basketball)

Julius Marble’s father, a man who meant everything to him and who he considered his best friend, passed away suddenly in July 2020, which led him to transfer to Texas A&M so he could be closer to his family in his hometown of Dallas. Julius made a huge impact on the Aggie men’s basketball team in his first season, helping them return to the SEC Tournament Championship Game and earn their first invitation to the NCAA Tournament in five seasons.

Newcomer of the Year Award

This award recognizes a freshman or transfer student-athlete in his or her first year at Texas A&M who has made significant athletic contributions.

Winners: Baylor Nelson (Men’s Swimming & Diving), Logan Lednicky (Volleyball)

Nelson tied for the SEC Commissioners Trophy given to the person who scores the most individual points at our SEC Championship. Won the SEC Championship in 2 events: 200IM and 400IM; 2nd in the SEC Championship in 200Back.; Currently owns Top 8 times nationally in both 200IM and 400IM events. Critical component of our Relays: all 5 relays made the ‘A’ Automatic time standard for the NCAA Championship. Scored quality points for us all season in whatever events we put him in: -Sprint events, Middle Distance events, Relay events, Butterfly, Backstroke, Breaststroke, and Freestyle.

Lednicky, who was named to the All-SEC and All-Freshman Teams in November, started all 25 games she was available to play in. Prior to suffering a season-ending injury Lednicky ranked first in the SEC among freshmen in kills per set (4.03), points per set (4.63), total kills (387) and total points (444.5). Overall, in the SEC, Lednicky ranked first in total points and total kills, fourth in kills per set and points per set. Arguably one of the best on the 2022 team as a freshman; 2x SEC Freshman of the Week; All SEC Team; All SEC Freshmen Team

Center for Student-Athlete Services Award

This award recognizes student-athletes who have demonstrated consistent dedication to their academics by utilizing resources, improving their academic performance, and always giving their best effort. Possess discipline needed to be successful in the classroom while upholding the Aggie Core Values of Respect, Excellence, Leadership, Loyalty, Integrity and Selfless Service, and have served as role models for others who utilize the Center for Student-Athlete Services.

Winners: Gabe Brownlow-Dindy (Football), Devan Thomas (Equestrian)

Brownlow-Dindy faced several challenges when arriving to Texas A&M in spring 2022, but he has persevered to make the most of his academic career. After a very successful summer semester, he pushed himself and posted an even higher GPA in the fall. He is trusting, hard-working and always acts with integrity. He is constantly wanting to thrive in everything he does academically, holds himself accountable, and he always puts his best foot forward.

Although Devan is a freshman, she has exemplified all the core values we hold in the Center for Student-Athlete Services as well as Texas A&M University. Devan’s success in her first semester in college earned her a spot on the AD Honor Roll, but what is most impressive is how much she cares about others’ success and encourages them to work hard as well. She is a leader on her team and stays consistent every day with her approach in the effort she puts in all things academic related. She is constantly encouraging her teammates while holding herself accountable to a standard of excellence not just in academics but as a friend/teammate as well.

Selfless Service Award – Individual

This award is given to the individual who has shown the greatest commitment to selfless service through a combination of the number of hours, number of projects completed, and willingness to encourage others to serve.

Winner: Alexis Ortiz (Equestrian)

Ortiz has completed over 60 hours of service and serves as the Vice President of Selfless Service for SAAC. The Hoffman Estates, Illinois, native has made an impact serving with AggiesCAN, REVved up to Read, Mission of Hope: Dominican Republic, writing letters to Silver Taps families and first responders, BCS Together Fall Festival and Aggie Ring Day.

Selfless Service Award – Team

This award is given to the team that has completed the highest average number of service hours. Winner: Women’s Swimming & Diving

The women’s swimming & diving team has recorded over 400 service hours completed, which averages 9.27 hours per student-athlete. The main organizations the team impacted include, REVved Up to Read (23 times throughout the year), The Big Event, BCS Together and AggiesCAN.

Team GPA Award

The team GPA award is given to the team with the highest grade-point average during the Spring 2022 and Fall 2023 semesters.

The women’s golf team earned a 3.47 team GPA over the previous two semesters.

Student-Athlete Engagement Award

This award is presented to a student-athlete who has been heavily involved in all elements of the student-athlete engagement program, including leadership, career development, and selfless service. They have also served as advocates and mentors for other students who are looking to get involved in the athletics department.

Winner: Haley Redifer (Equestrian)

As a fifth year graduate student-athlete, Redifer is the definition of an all-around student athlete at Texas A&M. Whether it is in the arena or classroom, Redifer gives it all she has every day. Redifer embodies every opportunity available through Texas A&M Athletics. Haley has been a staple member of the equestrian team for five seasons and continues to lead and serve through the athletics department for her fellow student athletes. Redifer boasts impressive academic and athletic accolades, but she is receiving this award for her work this year with the Student-Athlete Engagement program. She serves as a role model and advocates for student-athletes in the career development space, teaching others how to use platforms such as LinkedIn, Podium X, and the Aggie Athlete Network app. Leadership roles she has served during the 2022-23 year is Vice President of Student-Athlete Development for SAAC, F.A.C.E. Mental Health – Engagement Officer and Ambassador for Morgan’s Message organization.

Aggie Comeback Award

This award recognizes a student-athlete who has overcome athletic related injury and/or illness during their career at Texas A&M and has utilized resources provided through the athletic training staff and sports medicine program to comeback to performing in their sport.

Winner: Andersen Williams (Soccer)

Williams has endured more adversity than a student-athlete should in their athletic career. She experienced two season ending knee injuries. The second injury resulted in a surgery that no athlete had ever returned to a high level of competition following. Her case is so unique that her surgeons (plural) presented her case at the NFL Combine Team Physicians meeting in Indianapolis. Her determined, dedicated and fierce mindset is what has allowed her to return to a high level of performance, including breaking her own personal bests sprint times during her return to play process. Williams has proven to herself, peers, and coaches that she can overcome the harshest of paths back to the soccer pitch. The road to return to sport is not an easy one and it entails a magnitude of ups and downs that most cannot relate to. Through all of it Andersen remained levelheaded, and showed a strength of will that was inspiring to watch. Her character embodies Texas A&M University’s core values and has motivated others around her to work hard no matter what the circumstances are.

12th Man of the Year Award

This award honors a walk-on student-athlete who embodies the spirit of the 12th man on our teams and in our athletics department.

Winners: Rhett Hensley (Men’s Swimming & Diving)

Hensley earned an SEC bronze medal in the 1 meter diving and was one of three guys on the team to make the SEC Championship final in three individual events. He was second on the team in total points scored at SECs with 76 points. Hensley was an NCAA qualifier in all three diving events, the 1 meter, 3 meter and platform. He is someone who is where needs to be when he needs to be there and someone that is dependable, respectful and a team player who supports the teams goals.

Plain is a fifth-year senior from McKinney, Texas. She ranks No. 7 all-time at Texas A&M in the 5,000 meters (indoors), No. 10 all-time in the 3000 meters (indoors) and No. 12 all-time in the 10,000 meters (outdoors). Plain has set personal best times in every one of her races indoors and outdoors in the past 12 months, including in the mile, 3K and 5K indoors in 2023. She just missed scoring finishing ninth in the SEC Outdoor Championship Meet in the 10K last year. She has been a key scorer on the cross country team the past few seasons and has been on the SEC Academic Honor Roll every semester since Fall 2019. Plain is on the SAAC Executive Committee as VP of Diversity & Inclusion. She is currently the VP of Diversity and Inclusion for SAAC and has been a team representative at least the past two years and has been involved in talks with President Banks’ team on diversity initiatives. Upon graduation, she plans on attending the University of Oklahoma College of Dentistry. She hopes to serve in the Dental Corps in the United States Air Force.

Team of the Year

This award was voted on by the athletics department.

Winner: Women’s Tennis

Led by head coach Mark Weaver, the Aggies registered a 33-2 record while making a deep run in the NCAA tournament that included an Elite 8 appearance. The team secured the SEC regular season title after going a perfect 13-0. The Aggies also claimed the SEC Tournament title. Nationally, Jordan Szabo was named the ITA National Assistant Coach of the Year, while the trio Carson Branstine, Jayci Goldsmith and Tatiana Makarova garnered ITA All-America honors.

All-Aggie Academic Team

This award recognizes the student-athlete with the highest cumulative GPA on each respective team.

Winners: Joseph Benn (Men’s Track & Field and Cross Country), Katelyn Buckley (Women’s Track & Field and Cross Country), Hailee Cooper (Women’s Golf), Anže Ferš Eržen (Men’s Swimming & Diving), Allison Fields (Volleyball), Lauren Geczik (Soccer), Ellie Gerbrandt (Equestrian), Kayal Gownder (Women’s Tennis), McKinzie Green (Women’s Basketball), William Paysse (Men’s Golf), Ryan Prager (Baseball), Chloe Stepanek (Women’s Swimming & Diving), Keith Steptoe (Football), Kenner Taylor (Men’s Tennis), Wade Taylor IV (Men’s Basketball), Grace Uribe (Softball)

