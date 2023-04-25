Sheriff: Uber Eats driver killed, dismembered during delivery

The 30-year-old suspect is charged with homicide while engaged in a robbery in addition to a...
The 30-year-old suspect is charged with homicide while engaged in a robbery in addition to a parole violation related to charges in Indiana.(Pasco County Sheriff's Office via AP)
By ABC7 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLIDAY, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) - The Pasco County sheriff announced details behind what he called a “gruesome” killing that occurred in Florida.

Sheriff Chris Nocco said deputies arrested Oscar Adrian Solis for the death and dismemberment of an Uber Eats driver who was delivering an order.

On the night of the delivery, the victim was texting with his wife and was supposed to come home after dropping off food, according to investigators.

He never showed and he stopped responding to his wife’s text messages.

The victim’s remains were discovered in trash bags around the side of a Moog Road home, the sheriff said. It was the site of his last delivery.

Solis’ roommate cooperated with authorities and provided them with surveillance video that showed the victim delivering the order, officials said. The video then cut off.

Nocco said it did not appear the victim and Solis knew each other.

The 30-year-old suspect was detained by deputies Friday before later being arrested.

He is charged with homicide while engaged in a robbery in addition to felony parole violation related to charges in the state of Indiana.

Copyright 2023 WWSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel...
Fox News ousts Tucker Carlson, its most popular host
An autopsy returned Monday points to pneumonia as the cause of death for one cow while...
New information shared Monday about cow deaths in the area
Dallas Bryan Perry-Patrick, 37
Somerville man charged with 5 counts of child sex crimes
When deputies and first responders arrived, they said the bull was destroying property and not...
60-year-old man killed in bull attack in Texas
Jacob Lewis, 20, was struck and killed by a suspected drunk driver while on the way home from a...
Suspected drunken driver hits, kills Taylor Swift fan headed home from concert

Latest News

FILE - Tucker Carlson attends the final round of the Bedminster Invitational LIV Golf...
Past Fox firings carry lessons for network after Carlson
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Palm Beach County, Fla., Sheriff's Office shows...
Florida’s killer clown case finally ends with plea deal
Former advice columnist E. Jean Carroll walks into Manhattan federal court on Tuesday, April...
Trial opens in E. Jean Carroll’s rape lawsuit against Trump
A model of the lander of HAKUTO-R private lunar exploration program is displayed prior to...
Tokyo company loses contact with moon lander in likely crash
Kristi Schiller has championed dozens of causes, focusing on children, mental health, the arts,...
Jefferson Awards 2023: K9s4COPS’s Kristi Schiller wants more protection for school students