Texas A&M Hosts Midweek Against Prairie View A&M

Midweek game against Prairie View A&M moved to 2 p.m.
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M softball team is set to host its final midweek game of the season Tuesday at 2 p.m. against Prairie View A&M at Davis Diamond.

Fans can watch the action on the SEC Network+, as well as listen in on the 12th Man Mobile app or locally on Gospel 97.3.

ON-BASE MACHINE

Trinity Cannon has reached base safely in 41-of-45 games this season, including the past 10 straight. The Forney, Texas native is batting .333 at the plate in her last 10 games going 8-for-24 and boasts an impressive .541 on-base percentage, including eight walks and four hit-by-pitches. Cannon has a .583 slugging percentage with 14 total bases, including two home runs.

MIDWEEK ACTION

Texas A&M is 6-0 in midweek (Tuesday, Wednesday) games this season, including a 4-2 win over No. 25 Louisiana and 8-0 run-rule against Texas State. In the six games, the Maroon & White have outscored opponents 36-6. Freshman Aiyana Coleman is hitting .462 at the plate going 6-for-13, including two doubles and a .615 slugging percentage. Despite each missing one game, juniors Trinity Cannon (.357) and Julia Cottrill (.429) are each batting over .350. Cottrill leads the team with a .929 slugging percentage, while Cannon follows with a .714 slugging percentage. The Maroon & White pitching staff has controlled the circle posting a combined 1.40 ERA, including sophomore Emily Leavitt who in five appearances has a 1.17 ERA allowing two runs in 12.0 innings of work and striking out 13 batters.

HOME OF THE 12TH MAN

Texas A&M boasts a 108-42 (.716) record at Davis Diamond since it opened on April 27, 2018. A&M is 16-5, including winners in the last five home games at Davis Diamond in 2023.

To learn more about Texas A&M softball, log on to 12thMan.com or follow @AggieSoftball on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

