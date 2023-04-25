Treat of the Day: Rockdale student headed to Harvard

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Kevin Liu is headed to Harvard!

Kevin is a senior from Rockdale High School and is in the first graduating class of the Texas Bioscience Institute Middle College program at Temple College at Hutto.

The program offers high school students the opportunity to earn up to 60 college credit hours in a stem-focused foundational curriculum.

Congratulations and good luck Kevin!

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.