18th annual Community Foundation Tribute Luncheon recognizes four philanthropists

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - On Tuesday, the Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley recognized four people at its 18th Community Foundation Tribute Luncheon.

The Tribute Luncheon celebrates philanthropy and “phenomenal” individuals in the community who share their time, talents and resources. This year’s honorees were Phoebe Watts, Ben Downs, and Gina and Bill Flores.

Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley President/CEO Patricia Gerling says this is a very giving community and the luncheon provides everyone a chance to pause and celebrate those who are making a difference.

“Philanthropy is so important to the vitality and the future of the community as we establish charitable endowments to benefit the important quality of life needs within our community,” Gerling said. “Our non-profits are central to all of that.”

The four individuals recognized at the luncheon were described by Gerling as “shining lights” in the community.

“Once you hear their stories and people tell special events and how they’ve impacted the fabric of the non-profit community you quickly realize the honor is very true and esteemed,” Gerling said.

Honorees Bill and Gina Flores said they were shocked to learn they would be honored, but said it’s an amazing feeling.

“We have a community here that is full of people that give their time and their money, and for us to be honored this way is really an honor,” Gina Flores said.

Bill Flores said events like the Tribute Luncheon are important because many of those who give do it to help make the community a better place.

“It’s important I think for the community to come together and try to recognize those people that help make it a better place to live, work, play, raise kids and have a job,” he said.

Gerling said she was most excited about bringing everyone together to celebrate philanthropy.

“We talk about the fact that we live here, we work here, we play here, we pray here and we want to give here,” Gerling. “The community foundation is that resource in our community that enables us to build endowments and ensure a quality of life for future generations.”

Proceeds go towards funding the Community Foundation’s annual operation needs.

