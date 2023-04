COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A&M Consolidated used an 11 hit and zero error performance to run rule College Station 10-0 in five innings at Tiger Field on Tuesday.

The Tigers found home three times in the third inning and seven in the fifth.

Bad day to be a baseball in center field đź‘€@Trace_Meadows24 @ConsolBaseball pic.twitter.com/zR8yXblir6 — Nicole Griffith (@nicolegriff_) April 26, 2023

