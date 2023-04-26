A&M Rodeo will send 8 to College Finals in June in Casper

The Texas A&M Rodeo team will have 8 contestants representing the Maroon and White at the...
The Texas A&M Rodeo team will have 8 contestants representing the Maroon and White at the College Rodeo Finals in Casper, Wyoming. June 11 through the 17th.(Darryl Bruffett)
By Dr. Al Wagner / Texas A&M Rodeo
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 4:41 PM CDT
COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- The Texas A&M Rodeo team will have 8 contestants going to the College Rodeo Finals in Casper, Wyoming.

The women’s team won the Southern Region for the second year in a row. Leading the Aggie women was Madalyn Richards who won the Goat Tying event. Victoria Procter was reserve barrel racing champion and Brook Krolczyk was 3rd. Britta Strain was 3rd in the Breakaway roping.

On the men’s side Boyd Hanagriff won the steer wrestling and Trace Harris was reserve champion. Connor Atkinson placed 3rd in tie down calf roping and Gavin French was the 3rd place bareback rider.

Overall it was a great year for the Aggie rodeo team.

