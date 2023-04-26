Texas A&M lands 75 on winter SEC Academic Honor Roll

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama -- Texas A&M was represented by 75 student-athletes on the 2022-23 Winter SEC Academic Honor Roll, announced by SEC commissioner Greg Sankey.

The 2022-23 Winter SEC Academic Honor Roll included student-athletes from five different sports. Equestrian led all teams on the list with 30 selections and women’s swimming & diving was close behind with 27.

“Our student-athletes have once again demonstrated their commitment to academic success in the classroom in the latest SEC honor roll announcement,” associate athletics director of academic services Dr. Dan Childs said. “We are immensely proud of the commitment and dedication they show every day to academic excellence. It is a tremendous accomplishment for the Center for Student-Athletes Services and the entire athletics department.”

The 75 honorees were up nine from last year where A&M totaled 66 student-athletes on the academic honor roll.

The following criteria was followed:(1) A student-athlete must have a grade point average of 3.00 or above for either the preceding academic year (two semesters or three quarters) or have a cumulative grade point average of 3.00 or above at the nominating institution.(2) If a student-athlete attends summer school, his/her grade point average during the summer academic term must be included in the calculation used to determine eligibility for the Academic Honor Roll.(3) Student-athletes eligible for the Honor Roll include those receiving an athletics scholarship, recipients of an athletics award (i.e., letter winner), and non-scholarship student-athletes who have been on a varsity team for two seasons.(4) Prior to being nominated, a student-athlete must have successfully completed 24 semester or 36 quarter hours of non-remedial academic credit toward a baccalaureate degree at the nominating institution.(5) The student-athlete must have been a member of a varsity team for the sport’s entire NCAA Championship segment

Texas A&M 2022-23 Winter SEC Academic Honor Roll

Men’s Basketball (1)

Wade Taylor IV – Communication

Women’s Basketball (3)

McKinzie Green – Sport Management

Sahara Jones – Communication

Aaliyah Patty – University Studies – Liberal Arts

Equestrian (30)

Millie Anderson – Agricultural Leadership

Claire Beesaw – Industrial Engineering

Brooke Brombach – Business

Claire Campbell – Environmental Studies

Cori Cansdale – Sport Management

Mackenzie Chapman – Animal Science

Riley Dosa – University Studies – Business

Alle Durkin – University Studies – Business

Ellie Gerbrandt – Business

Ariana Gray – Animal Science

Haley Green – Animal Science

Mattie Gustin – Psychology

Lauren Hanson – Ag Business

Bella Kay – Telecommunications

Malena Lopez – Animal Science

Keesa Luers – University Studies – Business

Emmy‐Lu Marsh – Animal Science

Courtney Murphey – Animal Science

Maggie Nealon – Sport Management

Hanna Olaussen – Animal Science

Alexis Ortiz – Psychology

Grace Platt – Animal Science

Haley Redifer – Sport Management

Alexis Robinson – Allied Health

Lauren Roden – Animal Science

Morgan Rosia – Management

Reanna Santos – Ag Business

Rylee Shufelt – Allied Health

Devon Thomas – Allied Health

Madison Wanicka – Human Resource Development

Men’s Swimming & Diving (14)

Kaloyan Bratanov – Industrial Distribution

Jace Brown – Sport Management

William Coakley – University Studies – Biomedical Sciences

Clayton Conklin – Construction Science

Thad Dickerson – Marketing

Anze Ferš Eržen – Psychology

Max Hardt – Nutrition

Rhett Hensley – Construction Science

Tyler Hulet – Construction Science

Munzy Kabbara – International Studies

Carter Nelson – Construction Science

Vincent Ribeiro – Industrial Distribution

Kyle Sanchez – Recreation Parks & Tourism Sciences

Thomas Shomper – Finance

Women’s Swimming & Diving (27)

Joann Adler – Kinesiology

Abigail Ahrens – Education

Shannon Bagnal – Kinesiology

Aviv Barzelay – Sport Management

Jordan Buechler – Mechanical Engineering

Regina Caracas Ramirez – Architecture

Alyssa Clairmont – Psychology

Ashley Conrad – Finance

Brooke Fegley – Meteorology

Martina Fuentes – Communication

Danielle Gonzalez – Biomedical Sciences

Abigail Grottle – Management

Danielle Hepler – Communication

Sarah Holt – Business

Charlotte Longbottom – Sport Management

Desirae Mangaoang – Mechanical Engineering

Alice Marini – Modern Languages – French

Kaitlyn Owens – Animal Science

Andrea Perttula – Psychology

Payton Props – Community Health

Joelle Reddin – Education

Sydney Roycroft – University Studies – Leadership

Samantha Schlicht – Communication

Chloe Stepanek – Biomedical Sciences

Sarah Szklaruk Traipe – Public Health

Caroline Theil – Entrepreneurial Leadership

Mollie Wright – Allied Health

