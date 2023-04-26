Texas A&M lands 75 on winter SEC Academic Honor Roll
BIRMINGHAM, Alabama -- Texas A&M was represented by 75 student-athletes on the 2022-23 Winter SEC Academic Honor Roll, announced by SEC commissioner Greg Sankey.
The 2022-23 Winter SEC Academic Honor Roll included student-athletes from five different sports. Equestrian led all teams on the list with 30 selections and women’s swimming & diving was close behind with 27.
“Our student-athletes have once again demonstrated their commitment to academic success in the classroom in the latest SEC honor roll announcement,” associate athletics director of academic services Dr. Dan Childs said. “We are immensely proud of the commitment and dedication they show every day to academic excellence. It is a tremendous accomplishment for the Center for Student-Athletes Services and the entire athletics department.”
The 75 honorees were up nine from last year where A&M totaled 66 student-athletes on the academic honor roll.
The following criteria was followed:(1) A student-athlete must have a grade point average of 3.00 or above for either the preceding academic year (two semesters or three quarters) or have a cumulative grade point average of 3.00 or above at the nominating institution.(2) If a student-athlete attends summer school, his/her grade point average during the summer academic term must be included in the calculation used to determine eligibility for the Academic Honor Roll.(3) Student-athletes eligible for the Honor Roll include those receiving an athletics scholarship, recipients of an athletics award (i.e., letter winner), and non-scholarship student-athletes who have been on a varsity team for two seasons.(4) Prior to being nominated, a student-athlete must have successfully completed 24 semester or 36 quarter hours of non-remedial academic credit toward a baccalaureate degree at the nominating institution.(5) The student-athlete must have been a member of a varsity team for the sport’s entire NCAA Championship segment
Texas A&M 2022-23 Winter SEC Academic Honor Roll
Men’s Basketball (1)
Wade Taylor IV – Communication
Women’s Basketball (3)
McKinzie Green – Sport Management
Sahara Jones – Communication
Aaliyah Patty – University Studies – Liberal Arts
Equestrian (30)
Millie Anderson – Agricultural Leadership
Claire Beesaw – Industrial Engineering
Brooke Brombach – Business
Claire Campbell – Environmental Studies
Cori Cansdale – Sport Management
Mackenzie Chapman – Animal Science
Riley Dosa – University Studies – Business
Alle Durkin – University Studies – Business
Ellie Gerbrandt – Business
Ariana Gray – Animal Science
Haley Green – Animal Science
Mattie Gustin – Psychology
Lauren Hanson – Ag Business
Bella Kay – Telecommunications
Malena Lopez – Animal Science
Keesa Luers – University Studies – Business
Emmy‐Lu Marsh – Animal Science
Courtney Murphey – Animal Science
Maggie Nealon – Sport Management
Hanna Olaussen – Animal Science
Alexis Ortiz – Psychology
Grace Platt – Animal Science
Haley Redifer – Sport Management
Alexis Robinson – Allied Health
Lauren Roden – Animal Science
Morgan Rosia – Management
Reanna Santos – Ag Business
Rylee Shufelt – Allied Health
Devon Thomas – Allied Health
Madison Wanicka – Human Resource Development
Men’s Swimming & Diving (14)
Kaloyan Bratanov – Industrial Distribution
Jace Brown – Sport Management
William Coakley – University Studies – Biomedical Sciences
Clayton Conklin – Construction Science
Thad Dickerson – Marketing
Anze Ferš Eržen – Psychology
Max Hardt – Nutrition
Rhett Hensley – Construction Science
Tyler Hulet – Construction Science
Munzy Kabbara – International Studies
Carter Nelson – Construction Science
Vincent Ribeiro – Industrial Distribution
Kyle Sanchez – Recreation Parks & Tourism Sciences
Thomas Shomper – Finance
Women’s Swimming & Diving (27)
Joann Adler – Kinesiology
Abigail Ahrens – Education
Shannon Bagnal – Kinesiology
Aviv Barzelay – Sport Management
Jordan Buechler – Mechanical Engineering
Regina Caracas Ramirez – Architecture
Alyssa Clairmont – Psychology
Ashley Conrad – Finance
Brooke Fegley – Meteorology
Martina Fuentes – Communication
Danielle Gonzalez – Biomedical Sciences
Abigail Grottle – Management
Danielle Hepler – Communication
Sarah Holt – Business
Charlotte Longbottom – Sport Management
Desirae Mangaoang – Mechanical Engineering
Alice Marini – Modern Languages – French
Kaitlyn Owens – Animal Science
Andrea Perttula – Psychology
Payton Props – Community Health
Joelle Reddin – Education
Sydney Roycroft – University Studies – Leadership
Samantha Schlicht – Communication
Chloe Stepanek – Biomedical Sciences
Sarah Szklaruk Traipe – Public Health
Caroline Theil – Entrepreneurial Leadership
Mollie Wright – Allied Health
Follow the Aggies
For complete coverage of Texas A&M Athletics, be sure to follow the Aggies on social media at @12thMan (Twitter), @12thman (Instagram) and @AggieAthletics (Facebook) or visit the official home of Texas A&M Athletics at 12thMan.com.
Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.