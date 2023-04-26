Brazos Valley well represented at UIL State Tennis - College Station duo to play for title Friday

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KBTX) - The State Tennis Tournament getting underway in San Antonio College Station’s mixed doubles team of Paxton O’Shea and Maya Diyasheva picked up a pair of wins on Tuesday afternoon and will play for a Class 5A Mixed Doubles State Championship Wednesday at 8:30 at Northside Tennis Center.

In the quarterfinals, the CS pair battled back after losing the first set 6-7 to take the next 2 sets 6-3,6-4 to advance. In the semifinals the duo dominated Diego Salvo and Dania Casas from McAllen Memorial in straight sets 6-1, 6-1. The tandem will take on a Abilene Wylie pair in the finals Wednesday.

College Station's mixed doubles team of Paxton O'Shea and Maya Diyasheva will play for the Class 5A Mixed Doubles State Championship on Wednesday. (Darryl Bruffett)

In Class 4A the Caldwell boys’ doubles team of Connor Hughson and Waylon Chapman dropped their quarterfinal match love-6, 3-6 and were eliminated.

The news not any better for the 4A mixed doubles team out of Madisonville as Mason Railsback and Elizabeth Guevara drop their quarterfinal match in straight sets 6-1, 6-1.

In Class 3A Boys’ singles. Franklin’s Will Prochazka won his quarterfinal match in straight sets 6-4, 6-love, but lost in the semifinals love-6, 3-6.

In Class 2A Boys’ singles Centerville’s Ethan Flori dropped his quarterfinal match in 3 sets 6-1, 4-6, 2-6.

In Class 2A Girls’ singles Normangee’s Reagan Maxson won her quarterfinal match 6-3, 6-3. but was eliminated in the semifinals 6-1, 6-love.

Normangee's Reagan Maxson competes in the Class 2A Girls' Singles Bracket at the UIL State Tennis Tournament. (Darryl Bruffett)

In the Class 2A Mixed doubles. Bremond’s Carson Crowley and Sadie Kasowski won their quarterfinal match in straight sets 7-6, 6-3, but were eliminated in the semifinals after a 2-6, love-6 loss.

Bremond's Class 2A Mixed Doubles team of Carson Crowley and Sadie Kasowski. (Darryl Bruffett)

Centerville’s Christian Long and Jennifer Gonzales won their quarterfinal match 4-6, 7-6, 6-3, but lost in the semifinals and were eliminated in straight sets 1-6, 3-6.

