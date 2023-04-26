Brazos Valley well represented at UIL State Tennis - College Station duo to play for title Friday
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KBTX) - The State Tennis Tournament getting underway in San Antonio College Station’s mixed doubles team of Paxton O’Shea and Maya Diyasheva picked up a pair of wins on Tuesday afternoon and will play for a Class 5A Mixed Doubles State Championship Wednesday at 8:30 at Northside Tennis Center.
In the quarterfinals, the CS pair battled back after losing the first set 6-7 to take the next 2 sets 6-3,6-4 to advance. In the semifinals the duo dominated Diego Salvo and Dania Casas from McAllen Memorial in straight sets 6-1, 6-1. The tandem will take on a Abilene Wylie pair in the finals Wednesday.
In Class 4A the Caldwell boys’ doubles team of Connor Hughson and Waylon Chapman dropped their quarterfinal match love-6, 3-6 and were eliminated.
The news not any better for the 4A mixed doubles team out of Madisonville as Mason Railsback and Elizabeth Guevara drop their quarterfinal match in straight sets 6-1, 6-1.
In Class 3A Boys’ singles. Franklin’s Will Prochazka won his quarterfinal match in straight sets 6-4, 6-love, but lost in the semifinals love-6, 3-6.
In Class 2A Boys’ singles Centerville’s Ethan Flori dropped his quarterfinal match in 3 sets 6-1, 4-6, 2-6.
In Class 2A Girls’ singles Normangee’s Reagan Maxson won her quarterfinal match 6-3, 6-3. but was eliminated in the semifinals 6-1, 6-love.
In the Class 2A Mixed doubles. Bremond’s Carson Crowley and Sadie Kasowski won their quarterfinal match in straight sets 7-6, 6-3, but were eliminated in the semifinals after a 2-6, love-6 loss.
Centerville’s Christian Long and Jennifer Gonzales won their quarterfinal match 4-6, 7-6, 6-3, but lost in the semifinals and were eliminated in straight sets 1-6, 3-6.
