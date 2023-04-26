Bryan man sentened to nearly a decade in prison for multiple crimes

Henry Franklin
Henry Franklin(Mugshots provided by Brazos County Detention Center)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Apr. 25, 2023
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With the help of three local law enforcement agencies, Brazos County prosecutors say they secured sentencing for a Bryan man who committed several crimes including the promotion of prostitution.

A jury convicted Henry Franklin, 48, of burglary of a building and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Franklin is accused of breaking into a Bryan car wash in September 2021. Two months later, he reportedly cut his roommate with a knife in College Station. While he was in jail for that, Brazos County deputies say he wrote letters to a young woman telling her to engage in prostitution so that he could get enough money to make bail.

“This defendant tried to avoid the consequences of his actions by using violence and manipulation against his victims,” Assistant District Attorney, Tonika Davis, said. “The work of all of our law enforcement agencies made it possible to hold him accountable and see that justice was served.”

