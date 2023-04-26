Bryan sees playoff chances dwindle with 4-1 loss to Harker Heights

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Vikings suffered a 4-1 loss to Harker Heights in a key District 12-6A game to determine the final playoff spot.

The Knights took the lead on a delayed steal in the 3rd inning and added to it in the 4th when a runner scored from third on a strikeout when the ball was dropped and the batter was not thrown out at first.

Bryan will be on the road Friday when they will take on the Temple Wildcats. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.

