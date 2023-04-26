Bryan sees playoff chances dwindle with 4-1 loss to Harker Heights

Bryan sees playoff chances dwindle with 4-1 loss to Harker Heights
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Vikings suffered a 4-1 loss to Harker Heights in a key District 12-6A game to determine the final playoff spot.

The Knights took the lead on a delayed steal in the 3rd inning and added to it in the 4th when a runner scored from third on a strikeout when the ball was dropped and the batter was not thrown out at first.

Bryan will be on the road Friday when they will take on the Temple Wildcats. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel...
Fox News ousts Tucker Carlson, its most popular host
An autopsy returned Monday points to pneumonia as the cause of death for one cow while...
New information shared Monday about cow deaths in the area
Dallas Bryan Perry-Patrick, 37
Somerville man charged with 5 counts of child sex crimes
When deputies and first responders arrived, they said the bull was destroying property and not...
60-year-old man killed in bull attack in Texas
Jacob Lewis, 20, was struck and killed by a suspected drunk driver while on the way home from a...
Suspected drunken driver hits, kills Taylor Swift fan headed home from concert

Latest News

Aggies Drop Midweek to Sam Houston
High School Tennis
Brazos Valley well represented at UIL State Tennis - College Station duo to play for title Friday
Brazos Valley well represented at UIL State Tennis - College Station duo to play for title Friday
Brazos Valley well represented at UIL State Tennis - College Station duo to play for title Friday
Bryan sees playoff chances dwindle with 4-1 loss to Harker Heights
Bryan sees playoff chances dwindle with 4-1 loss to Harker Heights