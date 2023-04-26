College Station discussing voluntary rental inspection ordinance

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station is home to around 35,000 rental units and soon there could soon be a way to ensure they are all safe to live in.

During the April 13 city council meeting, councilmen discussed starting a voluntary proactive rental inspection program.

After residents came to the city council meeting complaining about problems they were having with their rental properties, Director Of Community Services Debbie Eller says the council will be working towards a solution.

“We heard during hearing visitors from people that were students and nonstudents that are just renters in our community. What the city is concerned with is having safe rental units for all of our residents to live in,” said Eller.

If the voluntary proactive rental inspection program is successful it could become mandatory.

City leaders hope to get the program launched in the summertime.

