Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh facing new criminal charges

Alex Murdaugh has been indicted on two more counts of tax evasion for failing to report over $2 million worth of income. (Source: WHNS)
By Amanda Shaw and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - Alex Murdaugh, convicted of killing his wife and son, has been indicted by a grand jury last week on new charges.

WHNS reports Murdaugh was charged with two additional counts of tax evasion. He is already facing 99 charges related to unreported taxes, fraud, stolen money and other alleged financial crimes.

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office previously reported that Murdaugh owed nearly $500,000 in state taxes. Authorities estimated he didn’t report $6.9 million worth of income earned through illegal acts.

The latest indictment is for tax years 2020 and 2021. The attorney general said Murdaugh failed to report more than $2.1 million worth of income gained illegally. According to the indictment, the funds were part of his ongoing scheme to defraud clients of settlement money.

During his murder trial, Murdaugh admitted on the witness stand to lying and stealing from clients, his former law firm and friends.

