Create a more meaningful bouquet of lilies for mom

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’re looking for a more sentimental way to show your mom how much you love her this Mother’s Day, the Arts Council of Brazos Valley has a quick and easy art project for you.

Madi Stott showed The Three how to make this bouquet of handprint lilies.

For this project, you’ll need colored construction paper, a pencil, scissors, pipe cleaners, a glue stick, and a stapler.

To start, trace the outline of your hand onto each sheet of colored paper. Then, use your scissors to cut them out.

Next, roll the hand into a cone shape. Stott says it’s best to roll the thumb towards the pinky finger.

Once this is done, use a piece of clear tape or your glue stick to secure your cone.

Using your pencil, roll the fingers of your hand away from the middle to create a curl.

Take two pipe cleaners, one stem color and one middle color (used orange) and connect them together. Stott says she wraps the pipe cleaners around each other to create one piece.

Finally, feed the pipe cleaner stem through the middle of the flower cone and secure with a staple.

Repeat this process to create a beautiful flower bouquet!

