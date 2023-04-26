Doing the Most Good luncheon fast approaching

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Salvation Army will be hosting its biggest fundraising event for the BCS community in May.

Captain Timothy Israel joined The Three to share more about the event and the Salvation Army’s efforts.

The ‘Doing the Most Good’ luncheon takes place every year in May.

“It’s critical for us because headed into the summer months when utility bills are higher and families have more need for food because the kids are home from school,” said Israel. “These funds are critical for us to provide for those needs during those months.”

Another key element is the homeless prevention program, which provides rent and utility assistance to keep families in their home.

“Once a family becomes homeless, it becomes even harder to get them the services they need and to get them back housed,” said Isreal.

The event will take place Thursday, May 18 at 11:30 a.m. at the College Station Hilton.

Tickets and sponsorships are available. A table can be purchased for $1000 or individual tickets for $100.

Isreal says, the dollars stay here locally to support those in need in our community.

