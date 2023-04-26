DPS trooper given Life Saving Award in Austin

By Katherine Griffith
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A DPS trooper is getting statewide recognition for his life-saving efforts.

DPS Corporal David “Rusty” Moore was recently honored in Austin with the Life Saving Award for his quick action during a crash along I-45 in Centerville last year.

Colton Adams, a Centerville Volunteer Firefighter, was seriously injured in the crash.

Corporal Moore is the one who applied a tourniquet to Colton’s leg at the scene. Authorities say he was an integral part of saving Adams’ life.

