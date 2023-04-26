Escaped Hinds Co. detainee spotted at Texas convenience store

Surveillance shows RDC escaped detainee in Texas convenience store.
Surveillance shows RDC escaped detainee in Texas convenience store.(Hinds Co. Sheriff's Department)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A detainee that escaped from the Raymond Detention Center has been spotted in Texas.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones says surveillance footage shows Jerry Raynes at a service station in Spring Valley, Texas.

Jones was not sure why the suspect went to Texas. “I am not sure of [if] it’s because of ties in the area of if they’re trying to get across the border at some point,” he said.

Two detainees that escaped from Raymond on Christmas Day also ended up in Texas. One of those individuals was later found dead.

Meanwhile, the stolen Hinds County maintenance truck believed to be taken by the detainees was also found there, he said.

It is not known if Raynes traveled to Texas alone.

Raynes was one of four detainees that escaped from the Raymond facility on Sunday.

The news comes just hours after another detainee, Dylan Arrington, was believed to be killed in a house fire in Carthage following a standoff with authorities.

Raynes, along with two others that escaped, are still on the loose.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A look at forecast radar at 1am Thursday morning as the line of storms moves through.
Storms continue. Severe weather threat over for the Brazos Valley.
The Texas MS 150 and the Adidas Three Stripes Select Basketball Tournament are two major events...
Weekend full of events means potential for economic growth in Aggieland
TxDOT says the extended closure was due to “unforeseen conditions.”
Highway 6 back open in Hearne following hours-long closure
Funeral services are set for Friday, April 28, at Hillier Funeral Home on E 29th Street in...
Family shares funeral services for Robertson County man killed last week
New research finds some sleeping aid products may mislabel the amount of melatonin found in...
Dangerous doses of melatonin found in sleep aids, study says

Latest News

4/27
Thursday PinPoint Forecast 4/27
From The Ground Up: ‘Safety Net’ programs provide security for agriculture finances
Wednesday Night Weather Update - April 26
Wednesday Night Weather Update - April 26
Bryan city leaders express concerns over state legislation jeopardizing local control.
Bryan city leaders express concerns over state legislation jeopardizing local control
Jefferson Awards 2023: K9s4COPS’s Kristi Schiller