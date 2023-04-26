Gas prices in Bryan, College Station expected to increase as summer near

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Gas prices have been on the rise and we’re not expected to see any relief at the pump any time soon.

As of Tuesday, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is $3.26.

That is a 20-cent increase from the price in March.

Spokesperson for AAA Texas Daniel Armbruster says as summer approaches the price of gas isn’t expected to go down anytime soon.

“As the weather gets warmer more people are going to get out and travel. It’s expected to be a very busy summer when we look at travel so demand for gasoline will of course keep rising as we go into May,” said Armbruster.

AAA said the only thing that may decrease gas prices is if the economy starts to slow down.

