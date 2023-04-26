Gas prices in Bryan, College Station expected to increase as summer near

Gas prices have been on the rise and we’re not expected to see any relief at the pump any time...
Gas prices have been on the rise and we’re not expected to see any relief at the pump any time soon.(KBTX)
By Conner Beene
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Gas prices have been on the rise and we’re not expected to see any relief at the pump any time soon.

As of Tuesday, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is $3.26.

That is a 20-cent increase from the price in March.

Spokesperson for AAA Texas Daniel Armbruster says as summer approaches the price of gas isn’t expected to go down anytime soon.

“As the weather gets warmer more people are going to get out and travel. It’s expected to be a very busy summer when we look at travel so demand for gasoline will of course keep rising as we go into May,” said Armbruster.

AAA said the only thing that may decrease gas prices is if the economy starts to slow down.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel...
Fox News ousts Tucker Carlson, its most popular host
An autopsy returned Monday points to pneumonia as the cause of death for one cow while...
New information shared Monday about cow deaths in the area
Dallas Bryan Perry-Patrick, 37
Somerville man charged with 5 counts of child sex crimes
When deputies and first responders arrived, they said the bull was destroying property and not...
60-year-old man killed in bull attack in Texas
Jacob Lewis, 20, was struck and killed by a suspected drunk driver while on the way home from a...
Suspected drunken driver hits, kills Taylor Swift fan headed home from concert

Latest News

Drivers are being encouraged to plan ahead!
Highway 6 to temporarily close in Hearne on Wednesday
Tuesday Evening Weather Update - April 25
Tuesday Evening Weather Update - April 25
Traffic alert
I-45 to close in Walker County Wednesday evening
Tracey Calanog has been named a Jefferson Award winner for 2023.
Jefferson Awards 2023: Tracey Calanog