Highway 6 to temporarily close in Hearne on Wednesday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - On Wednesday from 8:30 am to 1:30 pm all traffic on Highway 6 going through Hearne will be detoured.

Union Pacific has to do emergency repairs to the tracks on SH 6 just north of 5th St.



Union Pacific has to do emergency repairs to the tracks on SH 6 just north of 5th Street.

Traffic will detour accordingly: SH 6 Northbound traffic will detour West on US 79 to North on FM 1644 then East on FM 485.

SH 6 Southbound traffic will detour West on FM 485 to South on FM 1644 to East on US 79.

