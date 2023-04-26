Highway 6 to temporarily close in Hearne on Wednesday

By Rusty Surette
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 7:19 PM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - On Wednesday from 8:30 am to 1:30 pm all traffic on Highway 6 going through Hearne will be detoured.

Union Pacific has to do emergency repairs to the tracks on SH 6 just north of 5th Street.

Traffic will detour accordingly:  SH 6 Northbound traffic will detour West on US 79 to North on FM 1644 then East on FM 485.

SH 6 Southbound traffic will detour West on FM 485 to South on FM 1644 to East on US 79.

