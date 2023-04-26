Learning Express is the place to find summer toys and activities

Summer Fun with Learning Express
By Amy Licerio
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bridget Mais, owner of Learning Express, says the store is ready to keep the kiddos busy with some summertime activities!

As we head into warmer days the customers are starting to look for toys that kids can enjoy and learn from in the outdoors.

“The number one item that people always look for are the butterfly garden kits and the ladybug kit. They are in stock now,” said Mais.

To add to the outdoor fun you can also find kid cargo vests, miniature lanterns, and ant farms.

Another favorite is the sparkly sunscreen collection. You’ll know when you need to reapply when the sparkles go away.

“There’s a new one called the Flamingo, and then we have Mermaid and Rainbow,” said Mais.

Year-round though, Mais says the best seller is the ‘Birthday Buckets.’ Customers say they love to put them together for kids and young adults.

“It’s a very popular thing. It’s securing the presents that you want,” said Mais.

“There’s no question that what they want, they picked what they wanted. And we wrap it for free.”

Stop by Learning Express in College Station located at Gateway Station.

