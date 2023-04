SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KBTX) - College Station High School picked up the Class 5A Mixed Doubles State Tennis Championship Wednesday morning at the Northside Tennis Center as Paxton O’Shea and Maya Diyasheva posted a three set victory over Trevor Short and Stealey Crousena from Abilene Wylie 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Paxton O'Shea and Maya Diyasheva rallied in the 5A Mixed Doubles match to win a state tennis championship for College Station High School. (Darryl Bruffett)

