Ream twins leading College Station into the playoffs

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station softball team is playoff bound for the first time in four years, and they’re led by a roster made up of Sophomores and Freshmen.

Runs have been hard to come by this year for College Station softball’s opponents. That’s thanks in large part to their starting pitcher, Gracie Ream.

“One of the deals we talk about is that if we score four runs we’ve got a really great chance to win a ball game,” explained College Station head coach Vinnie Carreon. “Just going out there and lately, knowing she’s going to do what she does. Our kids feel great about it. They’re loose at the plate putting up a bunch of runs for her,” Carreon added.

Ream and the Cougars have posted nine shutouts this season and 20 times they’ve held the other team to two runs or less. Gracie wouldn’t have this level of success if it wasn’t for the catcher, her twin sister Chloe.

“We succeed together,” Gracie exclaimed. “We do everything together. I think if I didn’t have her I don’t know where I would be. Chloe’s one of my biggest supporters and I love having her with me all the time,” Gracie added.

“She’s my twin sister, so we’re best friends,” Chloe said. “Sometimes we fight, but I couldn’t do this without her,” added Chloe.

“There’s never a communication issue,” said Carreon. “They don’t have a problem talking to each other. They’re the biggest two supporters for each other,” Carreon added.

The sophomore sensations have thrived in their first year with the Cougars. Gracie broke the team’s single-game strikeout record with 16. But she can also do damage from the plate, leading the Cougars in batting average and on-base percentage. And Chloe’s not too bad herself, leading the team in home runs and doubles.

“Offensively, she’s been one of our leaders and just amazing behind the plate,” Carreon said. “I’m not sure we have a passed ball on the year,” Carreon added.

“It’s always a competition between me and her,” Gracie emphasized.

“We are very competitive. We fight all the time about this,” Chloe chimed in.

“If she hits a home run one of us is going to come back and say I’m going to hit a home run too,” Gracie explained.

The Ream twins have helped the Cougars make their first playoff appearance since 2019.

“I’m just happy for these kids,” Carreon said. “We don’t have anybody on our team who’s gotten to play in the playoffs yet,” Carreon added.

“It feels pretty good coming in here being new and helping my team get to where we are right now. It’s a good feeling,” Gracie said.

College Station will take on Killeen Ellison in a best-of-three series starting Thursday at Cougar Field.

