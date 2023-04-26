Shop vintage clothes, enjoy live music at end-of-semester bash

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)
By Caleb Britt
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bygone Vintage, The Local at Lake Walk and POV Coffee House are coming together to celebrate the end of the school semester. On Saturday, the three are hosting the second Backyard Bash at Bryan’s Lake Walk from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The night will include a market featuring vintage clothing and other one-of-a-kind goods, live music, food and more.

“Students really love coming out to enjoy themselves and enjoy seeing other people in the community,” Bygone Vintage owner and event organizer Tristan Nigos said. “What better way to do that while also shopping for something that they really like.”

Along with students being able to shop for items they’ll wear around campus, parents can find unique end-of-the-school year or graduation gifts.

You can get a look at what some of the vendors will have below.

Bygone Vintage

Nigos has a variety of vintage pieces including Texas A&M apparel. The business owner said he enjoys passing down rare pieces from the past generation of Aggies to the new generation. You can see some of the pieces here.

Double Vision

Ashley Morehead and her boyfriend are the duo behind Double Vision, and they offer custom chain stitch embroidery and design services. At the event, if you buy a vintage piece like a jacket from a vendor, you can have your name or another design stitched on by Morehead. She’ll also have patches, bandanas and other items that can be customized.

To see some of Morehead’s work, click here.

POV Coffee House

While shopping and enjoying the live music, POV Coffee House will have coffee, a variety of lemonades, sodas, wine and beer. They’ll also have charcuterie boards.

You can learn more about the Backyard Bash and get a look at some of the other vendors here.

