Take Back the Night brings over a dozen area organizations to Texas A&M campus

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Over a dozen organizations that help support sexual assault survivors met with community members and students today to share a bit more about how they’re there to help.

This was part of the Take Back the Night event hosted on the Texas A&M campus. It consisted of community and campus organizations from police and sexual assault counselors to mental health resources and human trafficking support.

Megan Woodfield, the Health Promotion Specialist with the Office of Student Life, helped put everything together and says they hope to show people, including survivors, that there are options.

“We are a giant room full of folks who care and who want to stand by them and who want to support them whether they have experienced something a long time ago, whether it just happened. There are a lot of folks on our campus and in our community who are here to support survivors of sexual violence, and it’s not something that anyone should have to go through alone,” she said.

Campus organizations hosting the event included Health Promotion, Feminism 4 Aggies and SLIDE (Sophomore Leaders Impacting, Developing, and Educating).

Feminism 4 Aggies President, Mariana Salomao, says not only is this information important for survivors but for those willing to be a helping hand if they’re confided in.

“You never know if your friend is going to become a survivor or if somebody who you go to class with is going to be a survivor. So just knowing all the resources that you have and that you can provide to somebody who is a Survivor could be really comforting to that person if they were ever to come up to you. So just knowing it for either yourself or for anyone else who might come to you for comfort is really important,” Salomao said.

April 26 is Denim Day, a day when individuals and organizations wear denim to spread awareness and education about victim blaming.

