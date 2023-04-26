TAMU Century Singers to present Sounds from the Cathedral

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Century Singers will hold its Spring Concert this weekend and the theme is “Sounds from the Cathedral.”

The concert will feature a variety of sacred choral music that will be featured on their upcoming tour to Spain and Portugal in May.

The concert is Saturday, April 29 at 7 p.m. at Rudder Theatre on campus. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the concert should last about an hour.

Tickets are $10 for general admission and free for any students with a student ID

Proceeds from the concert will help Century Singers pay for future performances and tours.

You can purchase tickets in-person through the MSC Box Office on the first floor of Rudder Tower.

You can also order tickets on their website or by calling 979-845-1234.

