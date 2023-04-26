TAMU Century Singers to present Sounds from the Cathedral

Concert to feature sacred choral music from their upcoming tour to Spain and Portugal
KBTX News 3 at Noon(Recurring)
By Crystal Galny
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Century Singers will hold its Spring Concert this weekend and the theme is “Sounds from the Cathedral.”

The concert will feature a variety of sacred choral music that will be featured on their upcoming tour to Spain and Portugal in May.

The concert is Saturday, April 29 at 7 p.m. at Rudder Theatre on campus. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the concert should last about an hour.

Tickets are $10 for general admission and free for any students with a student ID

Proceeds from the concert will help Century Singers pay for future performances and tours.

You can purchase tickets in-person through the MSC Box Office on the first floor of Rudder Tower.

You can also order tickets on their website or by calling 979-845-1234.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When deputies and first responders arrived, they said the bull was destroying property and not...
60-year-old man killed in bull attack in Texas
Funeral services are set for Friday, April 28, at Hillier Funeral Home on E 29th Street in...
Family shares funeral services for Robertson County man killed last week
An autopsy returned Monday points to pneumonia as the cause of death for one cow while...
New information shared Monday about cow deaths in the area
Mamie Ellis, a College Station resident almost lost her home after her mortgage company claimed...
College Station resident narrowly avoids reverse mortgage foreclosure due to communication breakdown
TxDOT says the extended closure is due to “unforeseen conditions.”
Highway 6 closure in Hearne extends beyond estimated timeline

Latest News

Wednesday Afternoon Weather Update - April 26
Wednesday Afternoon Weather Update - April 26
There’s some good news and some bad news when it comes to rental rates in our area. Researchers...
College Station discussing voluntary rental inspection ordinance
Volunteers piece together the frame of The Wall that Heals.
Veterans and volunteers gather to build The Wall That Heals
The night will include a market featuring vintage clothing and other one-of-a-kind goods, live...
Shop vintage clothes, enjoy live music at end-of-semester bash