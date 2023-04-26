TAMU Century Singers to present Sounds from the Cathedral
Concert to feature sacred choral music from their upcoming tour to Spain and Portugal
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Century Singers will hold its Spring Concert this weekend and the theme is “Sounds from the Cathedral.”
The concert will feature a variety of sacred choral music that will be featured on their upcoming tour to Spain and Portugal in May.
The concert is Saturday, April 29 at 7 p.m. at Rudder Theatre on campus. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the concert should last about an hour.
Tickets are $10 for general admission and free for any students with a student ID
Proceeds from the concert will help Century Singers pay for future performances and tours.
You can purchase tickets in-person through the MSC Box Office on the first floor of Rudder Tower.
You can also order tickets on their website or by calling 979-845-1234.
