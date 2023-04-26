This week’s First Responders Salute goes to Joseph Canatella

Joseph Canatella is a firefighter and EMT for the Victoria Fire Department
Joseph Canatella is a firefighter and EMT for the Victoria Fire Department(Theresa Putz)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -This week’s First Responders Salute goes to Joseph Canatella.

He’s a firefighter and EMT for the Victoria Fire Department, but the long-time Brazos Valley resident lives in College Station.

A friend of his says he is committed, compassionate and loves serving the public.

We salute this week’s First Responder Joseph Cantaella.

The First Responders Salute is sponsored by Waltman-Grisham.

Doing legal better.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel...
Fox News ousts Tucker Carlson, its most popular host
An autopsy returned Monday points to pneumonia as the cause of death for one cow while...
New information shared Monday about cow deaths in the area
Dallas Bryan Perry-Patrick, 37
Somerville man charged with 5 counts of child sex crimes
When deputies and first responders arrived, they said the bull was destroying property and not...
60-year-old man killed in bull attack in Texas
Jacob Lewis, 20, was struck and killed by a suspected drunk driver while on the way home from a...
Suspected drunken driver hits, kills Taylor Swift fan headed home from concert

Latest News

This week’s First Responders Salute goes to Josh Harrington
This week’s first responders salute goes to Josh Harrington
This week’s First Responders Salute goes to Jessica Pineda
This week’s First Responders Salute goes to Jessica Pineda
Santa Visits St. Joseph NICU
Santa Visits St. Joseph NICU
Bryan Fire competes in Texas Rescue Competition
Bryan Fire competes in Texas Rescue Competition