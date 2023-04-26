BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -This week’s First Responders Salute goes to Joseph Canatella.

He’s a firefighter and EMT for the Victoria Fire Department, but the long-time Brazos Valley resident lives in College Station.

A friend of his says he is committed, compassionate and loves serving the public.

We salute this week’s First Responder Joseph Cantaella.

The First Responders Salute is sponsored by Waltman-Grisham.

Doing legal better.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.