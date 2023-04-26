This week’s First Responders Salute goes to Joseph Canatella
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -This week’s First Responders Salute goes to Joseph Canatella.
He’s a firefighter and EMT for the Victoria Fire Department, but the long-time Brazos Valley resident lives in College Station.
A friend of his says he is committed, compassionate and loves serving the public.
We salute this week’s First Responder Joseph Cantaella.
