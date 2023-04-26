Treat of the Day: SFA Middle School ROV team headed to Nationals

Treat of the Day: SFA Middle School ROV team headed to Nationals
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The underwater ROV team from SFA Middle School in Bryan was named the Top Middle School in the region.

The team has now qualified for the National competition in Maryland in May.

In order to qualify, they had to complete two courses, as well as submit a technical design report and a five-minute team video.

They went up against 51 teams of all levels and finished second in both courses, tied for first for their report, and had the top video.

