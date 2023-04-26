Unlimited Potential begins demolition on future residential facility site

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Demolition has begun at the future site on an Unlimited Potential facility.

UP works with young adults who have aged out of the foster system. The goal of the new facility is to help them learn to live on their own in society, something that can be hard to do in the foster system.

Board member, Glo Hays, says the future site located on Anderson Street near Holleman Drive will be perfect to access shopping, transportation, and work.

“We’re just so excited and we just hope the neighborhood is as excited as we are,” Hays said. “We’re gonna have a good fence, we’re gonna have good parking, we’re going to have a really safe secure place for these kids to transition into adulthood.”

This project has been years in the making. This will be a residential facility with advisors living with young adults. Hays said she has high hopes that the facility will be up and running in about a year.

