Veterans and volunteers gather to build The Wall That Heals

Volunteers piece together the frame of The Wall that Heals.
By Warren Vause
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Wall that Heals is stopping by Veterans Park during its cross country tour.

Wednesday morning, volunteers gathered to help construct the veteran memorial that honors those who made the ultimate sacrifice. The exhibit bears the names of 58,281 soldiers that gave their lives and includes a mobile education center.

“This is a very Aggieland thing to do, it doesn’t surprise me at all that Bryan-College Station folks come out here and volunteer,” said Adam Hartman, an event volunteer. “It’s people volunteering and pulling together in a community to get something meaningful done. It’s kind of second nature to the Brazos valley.”

The traveling memorial is a partial replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C and provides visitors the opportunity to learn about the Vietnam War.

“I’ve been to the wall in Washington D.C and it was one of the most emotional experiences of my life, so to have it here in my own backyard is just so special and to be able to share it with people who would have never otherwise have the chance to see it,” said volunteer Pamela Marshall.

The opening ceremony is April 27 at 11 a.m., the memorial will be open 24/7 until Sunday at 2 p.m. Parking and Admission is free.

