The Wall That Heals makes its way to Veterans Park

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - On Tuesday a three-quarter replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial known as The Wall That Heals made its way to Veterans Park.

First responders, motorcycle clubs, and others escorted an 18-wheeler pulling trailer with the wall from Texas A&M University System RELLIS Campus to Veterans Park. Along with the wall, the trailer is a mobile education center that features facts about the Vietnam War.

It was an exciting day for Doris Carter, a veteran who participated in the escort. She said having the wall in College Station was important in making sure that people never forget the sacrifices veterans have made and make for freedom.

“We have a lot of veterans that made the ultimate sacrifice and we have a lot of veterans that are still making the sacrifices today with the mental wounds that they came back with and also the physical wounds. We shall never forget,” Carter said.

As people come out to view the wall or learn more from the mobile education center Carter hopes they’ll truly get a sense of what it means to have freedom and what it takes to keep it.

“When you put that uniform on and you go over to that country you know that might not come back, but you know you’re going there for your country, you know you’re going there for your family and you know you’re also going there for your freedom and your religious freedom,” Carter said.

The Wall That Heals will be constructed Wednesday at 8 a.m.

It will be open to the public from April 27 through April 30. Admission and parking at the park is free.

The wall has the names of 58,281 men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in Vietnam and is a tribute to more than 3 million Americans who served in the U.S. Armed Forces during the war.

More information can be found at The Wall That Heals Aggieland website.

