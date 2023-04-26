Waterproof your home before the storms roll in

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It has been an April full of showers.

It’s better to be prepared before the storms roll in instead of waiting to call for help when there’s a leak. Josh Schulte, owner of Schulte Roofing, says his company works closely with architects and builders to take care of any leak issues from the get-go.

“We really prefer when people call us before because then we don’t have to tear out the stone. We don’t have to tear out the brick. We don’t have to tear off the Stucco. We don’t have to pull out windows. There’s a lot of stuff like that we have to do when there’s a leak. If we can start from the beginning, you might have to pay a little bit more upfront, but over time, it’s going to save you a lot of money in the long run,” Schulte said.

Water damage can be dangerous, according to Schulte.

“It can carry electrical currents. It can cause mold. It can cause a lot of different issues,” he said.

Schulte emphasized the importance of preventing leaks before they happen, and says working with a trusted company or professional from the start goes a long way.

“Different products are made for different products. Having someone that knows exactly what that material is supposed to be and which materials are compatible is what’s most important. Unless you’re willing to put in five to 10 hours of studying, you can just call us and we’ll guide you through that process,” he said.

