Widespread storms Wednesday night bring damaging wind, heavy rain potential to the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After isolated thunderstorms roamed the Western Brazos Valley Tuesday evening, the next round of active weather is expected to be more wide-reaching, and potentially impactful. Intense thunderstorms are are forecast to develop Wednesday afternoon and evening across parts of North and Central Texas. As that storm activity clusters into a complex of severe storms by late evening, it will push a line of storms through the Brazos Valley between 11 p.m. Wednesday and 4 a.m. Thursday.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed Brazos Valley under the following severe risk categories:

3 out of 5 “Numerous” Risk (Brown): Northeast Robertson, Leon, and most Houston Counties.

2 out of 5 “Scattered” Risk (yellow): The north and central Brazos Valley in a line from Dime Box to Snook to South College Station to Singleton to Huntsville to north Lake Livingston and points north

1 out of 5 “Isolated” Risk (green): the rest of the Brazos Valley to the south

Storm Prediction Center's outlook for severe weather Wednesday (KBTX)

The next outlook from the agency is expected by 1 a.m. Wednesday.

IMPACTS:

The main concern for this expected thunderstorm event will be the potential for destructive wind gusts in excess of 60 to 70mph. The highest risk is currently expected across the north and northeastern Brazos Valley, closest to where Central Texas storms join together to form this line of activity. As the line moves south in the first hours of Thursday, rain-cooled air is expected to rush out ahead and undercut the instability to keep the severe weather threat going. Still, as these storms weaken they could produce gusts as high as 40mph at times.

Before this main line arrives, isolated storms may reach part of the northeast Brazos Valley -- those under the 3 out of 5 risk -- between 9 p.m. and midnight. These storms could rotate to produce quarter-to-half dollar-size hail and a possible short-duration tornado.

NEW DATA: Line of storms still expected to rattle the Brazos Valley through the wee hours of Thursday morning.



Severe storms tumble out of Central Texas late Wednesday evening. Northern Counties could catch a 60-70mph gusts. 40mph+ possible further south through Thursday 4-5am pic.twitter.com/e3IL8preiB — Shel Winkley 👍 (@KBTXShel) April 26, 2023

TIMING:

Below is a look at the estimated arrival time for the leading edge of this line of thunderstorms through the pre-sunrise hours of Thursday. It is here that strong or severe wind gusts will be possible as the line moves south. Once that edge passes by, ongoing widespread rain, noisy thunder, and flashy lightning will continue -- but the overall severe weather threat will quickly come to an end.

Timing for the leading edge and associated strong/severe wind gust potential Wednesday night - pre-sunrise Thursday (KBTX)

HOW MUCH RAIN WILL FALL?

Generally, half to an inch of rain should be common across the Brazos Valley in the wake of this round of rain and thunderstorms. Stroger thunderstorms could produce a quick 1.5″ to 2″ of rain over very localized spots. The overall rain chance will continue on the light side through mid-Thursday morning before drier air arrives and shuts off the potential for wet weather.

