Women’s golf secures No. 1 Seed for NCAA San Antonio Regional

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana -- The reigning SEC Champion Texas A&M women’s golf team secured a one seed at the NCAA San Antonio Regional, the organization announced Wednesday.

The No. 6 ranked Aggies will compete at the San Antonio Regional May 8-10 at the TPC San Antonio The Maroon & White will play 54 holes of stroke play and will need to finish within the top five teams at the regional to advance to the NCAA Championships May 19-24 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

This season, A&M boasts four tournament championships, tied for the most in program history, and is fresh off winning its second SEC Championship. The team is led by Jennie Park who paces the squad with a 71.72 stroke average and was recently selected to represent the United States at the 2023 Arnold Palmer Cup.

At last year’s regional, the Aggies were six strokes off the cut heading into the final round but stormed back to take the last ticket to Scottsdale by one stroke. The Maroon & White would go on to advance to the semifinal match at the NCAA Championships for the first time in school history in the first year under head coach Gerrod Chadwell.

In total, 11 teams from the SEC made and NCAA Regional, including four one seeds from the conference. The league boasts the most teams, and one seeds of any other conference.

The Field

Texas A&M

Auburn

Pepperdine

Oklahoma State

SMU

UCLA

New Mexico

Denver

Illinois

Sam Houston

ULM

Missouri State

