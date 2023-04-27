Aggie Duo Awarded All-SEC Selections

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Texas A&M men’s tennis team picked up a pair of Southeastern Conference postseason honors, the league announced Thursday. Senior Noah Schachter and junior Raphael Perot were awarded All-SEC First Team honors for their team-leading efforts this season.

The Aggies finished fifth in the SEC regular season standings, as they continued to show they are one of the premier teams in the conference. They entered the SEC Tournament as the No. 5 seed, going on to advance to the semifinals following an upset win over the No. 4 seed South Carolina. Schachter and Perot’s performances were noticed by the head coaches around the league, as the pair received all-conference recognition.

Schachter has been a force on court 1 throughout this season as he has logged nine wins, with six of those being ranked wins, including besting the current No. 13 player in the country. He also leads the team with partner Trey Hilderbrand in total dual match doubles wins, tallying 13 so far on the year. Schachter has been the highest ranked player in both singles and doubles for the Aggies this season, peaking at No. 30 in singles, and No. 39 in doubles.

Perot played on both courts 1 and 2 this season, having success in both. The junior led the team in total dual match singles wins with 16, including three on court 1 and 13 on court 2. He added five ranked singles wins to his season resume, including a three-match win-streak over ranked opponents. Perot has been a consistent performer and it has shown in the ITA rankings, as he has not left the top-75 since February 21.

The Aggies now await their regional postseason assignments during the NCAA Selection Show on May 1 at 5:30 p.m.

