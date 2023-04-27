Classroom Champion: Clare Najvar From St. Joseph Catholic School

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - News 3 sports would like to congratulate our latest classroom champion Clare Najvar.

The St. Joseph senior has a 4.19 grade point average and ranks 4th In her class. Academically she is a member of the National Honor Society and earned the Academic All State award, All Brazos Valley Girls Basketball and Volleyball All Academic Team and she is also a volunteer at St. Vincent De Paul.

“in her passion for the difficult things that she does.” Say’s Theology Teacher James Adams, ”Both academically and competitively, is just so impressive to me. Ya, im in awe of her willingness to truly suffer for what she thinks is important and to be great at.”

Athletically Clare plays Volleyball, Basketball, soccer, and runs track & field for the Eagles. She has earned Top newcomer Track & field and MVP. At State track in 2022 she placed 3rd in 4x100, 2nd in 100m, 1st in 200m, 2nd in long jump. In Volleyball she helped lead the way for 1st team All District, 2nd team All State, 2A all Tournament Team. In Basketball her team snagged 2nd Team All District. In 2023 she helped her Volleyball team earn All Tournament Team at the O’Connell Island Invitational.

“I’ve been here at the school for it’s my eighth year and I’ve gotten close to a lot of kids.” Say’s Head Track Coach Taylor Schroll, “I don’t think I realized how close I was to Claire until she won State last year in the 200 and I just started bawling. I’m going to miss Claire a lot. She’s been an absolute blast to coach and the journey that we’ve been on, that she’s been on, it’s just been a pleasure to be a part of it.”

“My key to success is always competing with myself.” Say’s Clare Najvar, “You always want to compete with other people, but you want to compete with yourself more. And that’s always helped me push myself to be better. I love looking at how much I’ve improved over time.”

Clare plans on going to A&M to major in Kinesiology. Congratulations to Clare Najvar of St. Joseph Catholic School. This week’s news 3 sports Classroom Champion.

