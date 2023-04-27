Customers treated ‘like family’ at Normangee State Bank

Normangee State Bank has been locally owned and operated since 1967.
Normangee State Bank has been locally owned and operated since 1967.(KBTX)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - “When you call here, we’re going to know who you are because we opened your account.”

That’s what you can expect when you bank with Normangee State Bank.

Dena Stewart and Lyn Shaw have worked at Normangee State Bank for 20 years. They say their customers have become like family to them.

“We deal with everything from when people get married to when they pass away. Those are our people too. We’re just as devastated when something like that happens because we may have been the last person that talked to them. We are hometown folks and we want to take care of you, like your family,” Stewart said.

Stewart and Shaw say one of the major benefits of having a close relationship with your bankers is that they can, and will, protect you from scams.

“We’ve caught multiple times where someone might try to scam by calling and claiming to be Betty Sue. I’m immediately like ‘this isn’t Betty Sue. I know her.’ I’ve had to argue with them before. Sometimes they say they have their Social Security Number, but I know exactly what she sounds like and it’s not her,” Shaw said.

Normangee State Bank offers the same services as other big banks in the area, but what Stewart says sets them apart is that hometown feel.

“When people come in, they’re at home. They’re always treated with respect,” Stewart said. “When you bank with us, you will get personal service. You will get people that care about you.”

