False Bryan Texas Utilities logo sits on vehicle used in crimes

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Authorities from both Madison and Grimes counties are investigating two similar situations involving vehicles that look like Bryan Texas Utilities trucks.

On April 25, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office received an alarming call from a homeowner. Sherriff Bobby Adams told KBTX the suspects stole a string of items.

“On Tuesday night, one of our deputy’s went out, met with the complainant. There was a big wagon and an air compressor taken. The compliant had cameras set up which showed us suspects and suspect vehicles,” said Sheriff Adams.

The security footage led authorities to an interesting piece of evidence. A BTU logo was on one of the suspects’ vehicles.

“We have been in contact with BTU. That is not one of their vehicles, they feel it was either a stolen sign or someone made that sign. Most of the time if it’s a contractor the signs are magnetic. People can take it off the vehicle and put it on their own,” Sheriff Adams said.

BTU declined an interview with KBTX on Thursday. On Wednesday, they released a statement on social media.

Another similar issue happened that same night in another county.

Lt. John Jones with Grimes County Sheriff’s office said the suspects with the BTU logo made their way to a property out north around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

”We took a call from a property owner that a suspicious vehicle was on his property without his consent,” said Lt. Jones. “Initial investigation showed what appeared to be a white truck with the small BTU sticker on the drivers door.”

In this case, authorities say nothing was stolen or damaged, but they would charge the suspect for criminal trespassing, which is a Class B Misdemeanor.

“Looking back at the photo we have, the BTU logo looked different than the actual logo,” said Lt. Jones. “BTU is continuing to work with us on this.”

Both Madison and Grimes counties are working together to identify the suspects. BTU is also working with law enforcement to figure out how the signage was obtained.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the sheriff’s offices.

