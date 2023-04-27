Police searching for wanted Leon County man

Robinson is a fugitive from justice wanted by the Texas Parole office(Buffalo Police Department)
By Megan Calongne
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BUFFALO, Texas (KBTX) - The Buffalo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Patrick Robinson of Buffalo.

The 50-year-old is wanted by the Texas Parole Office. He’s also a person of interest in several crimes in the Buffalo area.

Anyone with information on Robinson’s location can contact Buffalo Police at 903-322-2921 or the Leon County Crimestoppers at 844-234-8477.

Callers can remain anonymous and could get a reward of up to $500 for information that leads to Robinson’s capture.

