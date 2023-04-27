Shop your favorite local vendors at the Market on Main

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Hosted by JD Ranch Boutique, Market on Main Street is going to be a shopping experience you won’t want to miss!

From clothing and accessories to skin care and candles, you’ll have the chance to shop items from 30 different locally owned businesses.

The market is happening on Saturday, April 29 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. in Downtown Bryan between W. 26th Street and William J. Bryan Parkway.

