Stay caffeinated, get cozy for final exams

Aggieland Outfitters has everything you need to keep your favorite Aggies caffeinated and cozy while they’re preparing to ace those tests.(KBTX)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - We all remember those late nights spent in the library studying for final exams.

Aggieland Outfitters has everything you need to keep your favorite Aggies caffeinated and cozy while they’re preparing to ace those tests.

From a wide variety of coffee blends to the cutest mugs to drink from, students will have all the energy they need to stay up and study.

For more incentive, with the purchase of any coffee mug, customers will receive a free sample packet of Blueberry Muffin coffee.

While they’re studying, they’ll want to be as comfortable as possible. Most prefer to spend their Reading Days in sweats and a sweatshirt. Aggieland Outfitters has plenty of styles for both men and women to choose from.

Once they ace their finals, Aggieland Outfitters has more than 40 different wines in stock. Plus, champagne!

Post finals, pre graduation, stop by Aggieland Outfitters one more time to pick up the perfect graduation gifts for that special Fightin’ Texas Aggie in your life.

You can visit Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

