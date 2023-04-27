Stormy Wednesday brought soaking rain to portions of the Brazos Valley

A look at rainfall totals areawide
A line of rain and storms brought soaking rain to portions of the Brazos Valley.
A line of rain and storms brought soaking rain to portions of the Brazos Valley.(KBTX)
By Kayleigh Thomas
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Isolated storms north of the Brazos Valley Wednesday afternoon turned into a line as it moved south through the evening. While a few storms were severe warned in the northern portions of the area, gusty winds on the leading edge of the line helped keep the severe threat at bay for most.

Initial storm development Wednesday began north and west of the area near Abilene and Waco. Many of those storms turned severe with a handful of tornado warnings as well. One storm, in particular, passed through the Waco area through the 5 o’clock hour and was producing very strong signals of rotation as well as large hail. Reports of egg to baseball-sized hail were coming in along with this storm and others that moved through the area.

Those isolated storms eventually formed into a bit of a line along I-35 before entering our northern counties. Milam, Robertson, and Leon counties took the brunt of these storms, as rounds of heavy rainfall passed overhead for about two hours straight. This prompted a Flash Flood Warning to be issued for portions of Robertson and Leon Counties and a Flood Advisory for Milam County into early Thursday morning.

The line lightened up the further south it moved, bringing slightly lower rain accumulations to the southern half of the area. Below is a look at rainfall totals through early Thursday morning from reporting stations and weather watchers across the Brazos Valley.

  • Easterwood Airport: 2.18″
  • Coulter Field: 2.28″
  • Huntsville Municipal Airport: 2.00″
  • Conroe, Montgomery County Airport: 0.65″
  • Giddings, Lee County Airport: 0.57″
  • Cameron: 0.57″
  • Hearne: 1.34″
  • Centerville: 2.51″
  • Caldwell: 1.82″
  • Madisonville: 1.43″
  • Crockett: 1.32″
  • Brenham: 0.97″
  • Anderson: 0.97″
  • Bellville: 0.99″
  • Hempstead: 0.47″
  • Coldspring: 0.78″
  • Navasota: 0.81″
  • Smetana: 3.13″
  • Wellborn: 0.89″
  • Carter’s Crossing: 2.1″
  • SW Brazos County (River Run Subdivision): 1.29″
  • Flynn: 1.9″
  • South Bryan: 2.45″
  • Peach Crossing: 0.70″
  • North Brazos County (near Hwy 21W and OSR): 3.50″

Have a rain total from your backyard that you want to report? Email it to weather@kbtx.com

