Texas A&M reminding drivers to use caution while MS 150 riders in town

By Katherine Griffith
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Thousands of cyclists will be in Aggieland this weekend for the Texas MS 150 bike ride.

The 100+ mile ride is the largest private funder of Multiple Sclerosis research.

The finish line for the race is near Aggie Park and Kyle Field.

In order to accommodate the event, road and parking lot closures will be in place.

Road Closures:

Lamar Street

Houston Street

Parking Lot Closures:

Lot 48 will close at 6 a.m. Saturday

• Lot 59, 61 and 62 will be unavailable to customers with permits

Garage Access:

Access to SBG will be via Joe Routt Boulevard to Gene Stallings Boulevard only

• Access to UCG will be via Throckmorton Street only

Texas A&M Transportation Services asks drivers to use caution when accessing these areas. They say drivers should expect delays.

