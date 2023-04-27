Texas A&M researching if newborn defects are linked to father’s drinking habits

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Fetal alcohol syndrome can be common in newborns whose mothers consume alcohol while pregnant.

Now new research from Texas A&M shows that fathers who drink more than the legal limit of alcohol regularly before a child is conceived can have an effect on children’s brain and facial features.

Dr. Michael Golding with Texas A&M School of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Science has been using mice to conduct this study and results have shown that some newborn mice did experience fetal alcohol syndrome.

“What we found is that it didn’t really matter if it was the mom that drank or the dad that drank. We were always seeing these differences in the formation of the eyes, how far apart the eyes were spaced and the size of the eyes, and different formations of the jaw. All of these things go back to fetal alcohol syndrome,” said Golding.

Researchers at Texas A&M hope that their findings will start new conversations that fetal alcohol syndrome could be a paternal issue and not just maternal.

“We need to get some balance and really start asking some basic questions to the male. What are your drinking habits? Do you smoke? What is your health like? What is your nutrition like? Then start correlating those answers with the pregnancy outcomes,” said Golding.

If you want to read the full published study click here.

