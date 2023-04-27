Time to sign up for summer swim lessons with College Station Parks & Rec

KBTX News 3 at Noon(Recurring)
By Megan Calongne and Crystal Galny
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Summer is almost here and the City of College Station wants to get you and your family ready for swim season.

The City of College Station’s Parks & Recreation Department is devoted to teaching people to swim correctly, safely, and confidently.

They’re offering swim lessons for ages six months to adults and those with special needs.

Lessons will be offered on both weekdays and weekends starting in June.

The Parks and Recreation Department is also hiring this summer for part-time positions starting at $12 per hour:

To learn more about the part-time positions or to register for swim lessons at cstx.gov/pools or call 979-764-3486.

