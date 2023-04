BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Northbound traffic on Texas Avenue is being diverted after a car and motorcycle collided.

Bryan police say the crash happened in the 2700 block of South Texas Avenue Thursday afternoon.

Limited information is available at this time, but motorists should avoid the area.

Officers are investigating a collision involving a vehicle and a motorcycle in the 2700 block of South Texas Avenue. Northbound traffic on Texas Avenue is currently being diverted. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/9EUumlN6kS — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) April 27, 2023

