Vigil planned Thursday night for injured Leon County firefighters

LEONA, Texas (KBTX) - A prayer vigil is scheduled Thursday night for two Leona volunteer firefighters who were injured while responding to a vehicle crash Wednesday night.

Leon County Emergency Manager Bob Hickman identified the firefighters as Jacob McCurry and Danny Milliken.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says McCurry and Milliken struck a tree that was in the roadway on Highway 75 around 9 p.m.

Both were sent to St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan.

The vigil is set for 6 p.m. at the Leon County Courthouse Square in Centerville.

Leona is a small community along Interstate 45 between Centerville and Madisonville.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.