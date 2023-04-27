Vigil planned Thursday night for injured Leon County firefighters

Both firefighters were rushed to St. Joseph hospital in Bryan.
The vigil is set for 6 p.m. at the Leon County Courthouse Square in Centerville.
The vigil is set for 6 p.m. at the Leon County Courthouse Square in Centerville.(KBTX)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEONA, Texas (KBTX) - A prayer vigil is scheduled Thursday night for two Leona volunteer firefighters who were injured while responding to a vehicle crash Wednesday night.

Leon County Emergency Manager Bob Hickman identified the firefighters as Jacob McCurry and Danny Milliken.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says McCurry and Milliken struck a tree that was in the roadway on Highway 75 around 9 p.m.

Both were sent to St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan.

The vigil is set for 6 p.m. at the Leon County Courthouse Square in Centerville.

Leona is a small community along Interstate 45 between Centerville and Madisonville.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A look at forecast radar at 1am Thursday morning as the line of storms moves through.
Storms continue. Severe weather threat over for the Brazos Valley.
The Texas MS 150 and the Adidas Three Stripes Select Basketball Tournament are two major events...
Weekend full of events means potential for economic growth in Aggieland
TxDOT says the extended closure was due to “unforeseen conditions.”
Highway 6 back open in Hearne following hours-long closure
Anthony Monzingo
Bryan man charged with inappropriately touching 13-year-old
Funeral services are set for Friday, April 28, at Hillier Funeral Home on E 29th Street in...
Family shares funeral services for Robertson County man killed last week

Latest News

A line of rain and storms brought soaking rain to portions of the Brazos Valley.
Stormy Wednesday brought soaking rain to portions of the Brazos Valley
Quick clearing, then yet another storm chance Friday evening/night
Thursday Midday Pinpoint Weather Update 4/27
Anthony Monzingo
Bryan man charged with inappropriately touching 13-year-old
The Wall That Heals honors the more than 3,000,000 men and women who served in the Vietnam War.
The Wall That Heals officially opens in Aggieland