The Wall That Heals officially opens in Aggieland

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The 375-foot-long replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. is officially open to the public in Veterans Park. The Wall That Heals honors the more than 3 million men and women who served in the Vietnam War.

“It’s beyond description,” The Wall That Heals Aggieland co-chair Ellen Fuller said.

The wall features the names of the 58,281 veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice and 67 of them are from the Brazos Valley. There are volunteers working around the clock who can help visitors look up veterans who are on the wall and locate the panel they’re on.

“That’s why it’s so important that people come and see it,” Fuller said. “Instead of going to D.C., you can come here.”

Fuller said it’s an honor to have the wall in the Brazos Valley. College Station is one of 32 cities around the country selected to have the Wall during the 50th anniversary year of the end of the Vietnam War.

“Over 100 cities applied to have the wall come visit,” Fuller said.

One of the reasons the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund choose College Station to display the wall is because of the permanent reminders in the Brazos Valley, according to Fuller. Those are in Veterans Park and the Museum of the American G.I. in College Station along with the Brazos Valley Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Downtown Bryan.

Along with the Wall, there’s a mobile education exhibit that displays the history of the Vietnam War with a timeline, videos and artifacts. One portion of the exhibit is dedicated to the “Hometown Heroes,” the 67 veterans from the Brazos Valley.

“It, kind of, transports you back,” Fuller said.

Vic Frysinger is a local Vietnam Veteran and said he’s excited to have the wall and exhibit in College Station because it shares accurate information.

“I think it’s a great learning opportunity for the young people who were not yet living when the Vietnam War occurred,” Frysinger said.

The Wall That Heals is open in Veterans Park for 24 hours Thursday to Saturday. It closes at 2 p.m. Sunday.

You can learn more about the wall and sign up to volunteer here.

