The Wall That Heals officially opens in Aggieland

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)
By Caleb Britt
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The 375-foot-long replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. is officially open to the public in Veterans Park. The Wall That Heals honors the more than 3 million men and women who served in the Vietnam War.

“It’s beyond description,” The Wall That Heals Aggieland co-chair Ellen Fuller said.

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

The wall features the names of the 58,281 veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice and 67 of them are from the Brazos Valley. There are volunteers working around the clock who can help visitors look up veterans who are on the wall and locate the panel they’re on.

“That’s why it’s so important that people come and see it,” Fuller said. “Instead of going to D.C., you can come here.”

Fuller said it’s an honor to have the wall in the Brazos Valley. College Station is one of 32 cities around the country selected to have the Wall during the 50th anniversary year of the end of the Vietnam War.

“Over 100 cities applied to have the wall come visit,” Fuller said.

One of the reasons the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund choose College Station to display the wall is because of the permanent reminders in the Brazos Valley, according to Fuller. Those are in Veterans Park and the Museum of the American G.I. in College Station along with the Brazos Valley Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Downtown Bryan.

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

Along with the Wall, there’s a mobile education exhibit that displays the history of the Vietnam War with a timeline, videos and artifacts. One portion of the exhibit is dedicated to the “Hometown Heroes,” the 67 veterans from the Brazos Valley.

“It, kind of, transports you back,” Fuller said.

Vic Frysinger is a local Vietnam Veteran and said he’s excited to have the wall and exhibit in College Station because it shares accurate information.

“I think it’s a great learning opportunity for the young people who were not yet living when the Vietnam War occurred,” Frysinger said.

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

The Wall That Heals is open in Veterans Park for 24 hours Thursday to Saturday. It closes at 2 p.m. Sunday.

You can learn more about the wall and sign up to volunteer here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A look at forecast radar at 1am Thursday morning as the line of storms moves through.
Storms continue. Severe weather threat over for the Brazos Valley.
The Texas MS 150 and the Adidas Three Stripes Select Basketball Tournament are two major events...
Weekend full of events means potential for economic growth in Aggieland
TxDOT says the extended closure was due to “unforeseen conditions.”
Highway 6 back open in Hearne following hours-long closure
Funeral services are set for Friday, April 28, at Hillier Funeral Home on E 29th Street in...
Family shares funeral services for Robertson County man killed last week
New research finds some sleeping aid products may mislabel the amount of melatonin found in...
Dangerous doses of melatonin found in sleep aids, study says

Latest News

Daily Pledge- Southwood Valley Elementary- Mrs. Kim’s class
Daily Pledge- Southwood Valley Elementary- Mrs. Kim’s class
Daily Pledge- Southwood Valley Elementary- Mrs. Hinojosa’s class
Daily Pledge- Southwood Valley Elementary- Mrs. Hinojosa’s class
Lawmakers on the House floor at the state Capitol on April 6, 2023.
Proposed ban on corporal punishment in Texas schools fails again
Daily Pledge- Southwood Valley Elementary – Mrs. Lazo’s class
Daily Pledge- Southwood Valley Elementary – Mrs. Lazo’s class